Nordkorea stundenlang komplett offline

epa04534226 A woman walks past a poster for the film 'The Interview' outside of Regal Theater in New York, New York, USA, 18 December 2014. Sony Pictures, which was distributing the film, announced that it is not planning to release the film on Christmas Day, as was originally planned, due to terror threats against theaters. The film's narrative centers on an assassination of Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, and that country has been tied to recent hacks of Sony Pictures internal servers. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

