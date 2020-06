EU-Urteil gegen Armutsmigration

Roma families push shopping carts with their belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. About fifty migrants from Romania were evicted from an illegal camp on November 27, 2013 where they had been living for 5 months. Six families with school-age children have received emergency housing at an hotel in Nice, as they wait for council housing. The other families have left the encampment with their belongings and will ask for a repatriation grant to Romania. Picture taken November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS)

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD