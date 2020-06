Hahn-Mitarbeiter suchen Jobs

European Parliament President Martin Schultz gestures while speaking during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, June 27, 2013. The European Union may soon have a new seven-year budget after a surprise breakthrough deal was announced Thursday morning. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso announced the agreement Thursday after late-night talks with the president of the European Parliament and other officials from EU member states. Barroso said it includes more flexibility than earlier versions. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

