Cameron regiert allein, Gegner geben auf

epa04738144 Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg announces his resignation as party leader at the ICA in Central London, Britain, 08 May 2015. Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg has resigned his party's leadership after accepting responsibility for the 'catastrophic' loss of seats in parliamentary elections. The Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives' coalition partners for the last five years, lost 48 of the 57 seats they held in 2010, with several seats still to be counted. Britain's parliamentary election gave the Conservative Party a clear mandate for another five years in office. EPA/WILL OLIVER

© Bild: APA/EPA/WILL OLIVER