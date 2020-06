UN-Soldaten starten Abzug vom Golan

In this citizen journalism image provided by Edlib News Network, ENN, two Syrian men pull an unexploded rocket from a Syrian warplane in Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, June 10, 2013. In Aleppo, activists said that rebels advanced inside the sprawling air base of Mannagh near the border with Turkey. The base has been under siege for months and rebels have been trying to capture it with no success. (AP Photo/Edlib News Network ENN)

