Schwitzen gegen den G7-Gipfel: Bunter Protest im kleinen Dorf

Anti-G7 protestors march during a demonstration in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, June 6, 2015. The Group of Seven (G7) two-day summit, being held at Elmau palace near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, begins on Sunday. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

