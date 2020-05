Einigung zwischen USA und Russland

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, back to camera, talk, with their senior aides seated by a swimming pool at a hotel in Geneva Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. Negotiations between the United States and Russia on securing Syria's chemical weapons have reached a critical turning point after two days of intense diplomacy, with a deal key to a resumption of peace talks hanging in the balance. (AP Photo/Larry Downing, Pool)

© Bild: Deleted - 1529328