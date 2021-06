Dutzende Menschen auf Flucht durch Wüste verdurstet

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY BOUREIMA HAMA (FILES) -- A picture taken on May 26, 2015 in the countryside near the southeastern town of Diffa in Niger, shows fixed dunes. Dune fixation is managed by the online plantations of trees or grass on dunes to stop sand movement by erecting fences of 1 to 1.5 m. Threatened by the desert that has colonized more than two-thirds of the territory, Niger promotes its gas production to curb unauthorized wood cutting, which is currently the main fuel for the overwhelming majority of the its inhabitants. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO

