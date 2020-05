Schwarz-Grün kommt (noch) nicht

FILE - The Nov.5, 2010 file photo shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, with the head of the BMW plant Leipzig, Manfred Erlacher as she visits the car company's Leipzig, eastern Germany, plant. Germany blocked the introduction of tougher European Union emissions rules for cars shortly after Chancellor Angela Merkelís party received a large donation from three major BMW shareholders. The Quandt family hold almost half the shares in Munich-based BMW, whose luxury cars on average emit well over the proposed limit of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. (AP Photo/Peter Endig, pool)

