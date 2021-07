Bereits über 300 Tote: Druck auf Hamas wächst

epa04322516 Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Downing Street during a protest in London, Britain, 19 July 2014. Israel is to expand its ground operation to southern Gaza, military officials said 19 July, while medics said at least 80 Palestinians have died since infantry soldiers entered the coastal enclave. Since the start of Israel's offensive in Gaza on July 8, which it says is aimed at ending rocket fire and destroying tunnels leading into Israel, at least 333 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,380 wounded. EPA/ANDY RAIN

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDY RAIN