Angst vor Ficos Machthunger treibt seine Gegner zur Wahl

Candidate for the upcoming presidential election Andrej Kiska speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bratislava March 10, 2014. Fear of a overly dominant Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has boosted support for Kiska, a political novice who made millions of dollars in consumer lending before becoming a philanthropist in 2006 to run a charity network for families with ill children. Polls show Kiska, 50, trailing by around 9-15 percentage points but the gap is narrowing fast and some pollsters give him a chance of beating Fico in the run-off round on March 29. The first round will take place on March 15. Picture taken March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa (SLOVAKIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

