Afghanistan: Eine Frau will an die Spitze

epa03899715 Former finance minister Ashraf Ghani (C) holds hands of his two vice-presidential candidates, former warlord Abdul Rahid Dostum (L), and former justice minister, Sarwar Danish after registering as a candidate in next presidential elections, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 October 2013. Twenty-three candidates have registered to take part in Afghanistan's presidential election, scheduled for April 2014. Registration process for the presidential nominees officially ended on 06 October. The total number of people who registered is 23, said Noor Mohammad Noor, spokesman for the IEC. EPA/S. SABAWOON

