Afghanistan: Offensivspiel in Richtung Einheit

epa03864182 Thousands gather to greet the country's soccer team returning from Nepal where they beat India in the final of the SAFF Cup (South Asian Football Federation) in Nepal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 September 2013. Thousands of Afghans welcomed the national football team who returned from Nepal after winning a first international trophy for the war-torn country. Afghanistan defeated India 2-0 in the final in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on September 11th to win the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, a regional football competition. The win moved Afghanistan up seven places in the FIFA world rankings, from 139 last month to 132, the first time Afghanistan have reached such a position in global football. EPA/S. SABAWOON

