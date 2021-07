Träumen trotz Trisomie 21: Sie schaffen das

An undated handout photo released by Unapei/GloryParis on March 8, 2017 shows Melanie Segard, a 21-year-old woman with Down syndrome. A Frenchwoman with Down's Syndrome will realise a "dream" by presenting the prime time weather bulletin on French television starting on March 14, 2017, an advocacy group for the disabled said Wednesday. / AFP PHOTO / Unapei/GloryParis / Handout / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Unapei/GloryParis" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© Bild: APA/AFP/Unapei/GloryParis/HANDOUT