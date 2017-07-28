Das Schweigen um Fehlgeburten brechen
Die Psychologin Jessica Zucker hat selbst eine Fehlgeburt erlebt und will mit einem Instagram-Account anderen Frauen helfen, das Stigma zu brechen.
Fehlgeburten sind keine Seltenheit, trotzdem wird nur selten darüber gesprochen. Annähernd jede dritte Frau erlebt eine oder mehrere Fehlgeburten in ihrem Leben. Über die Häufigkeit gibt es keine konkreten Zahlen, weil die Frauen auch nicht immer wissen, dass sie schwanger waren. Ab der zwölften Schwangerschaftswoche spricht man von einer Fehlgeburt, davor vor einem Abort, so lautet die medizinische Bezeichnung für einen Abgang des Embryos oder Fötus im ersten Schwangerschaftsdrittel. Frauen erleben eine Fehlgeburt häufig als psychische Belastung, trotzdem ist der Verlust ungeborener Kinder nach wie vor ein Tabuthema.
Die Psychologin Jessica Zucker aus Los Angeles hat selbst eine Fehlgeburt erlitten und will mit einem Instagram-Account andere Frauen mit dieser Erfahrung dazu ermutigen, offen darüber zu sprechen und sich auszutauschen. Zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Fehlgeburt im Jahr 2012 hat Zucker als Psychologin bereits fast ein Jahrzehnt lang Frauen betreut, die eine Fehlgeburt hatten. Nachdem Zucker selbst ihr Kind in der 16. Schwangerschaftswoche verloren hatte, begann sie öffentlich über ihre Fehlgeburt zu schreiben. Im Jahr 2015 startete sie dann den Instagram-Account @IHadAMiscarriage (auf Deutsch: "Ich hatte eine Fehlgeburt"), auf dem Frauen ihre eigene Geschichte des Schwangerschaftsverlusts teilen können.
Jessica Zucker:
• Transformation Though we would rather not endure it, loss can be transformative. So much in my life has changed since my 16-week pregnancy loss on 10/11/12. Profound changes. Emotional. Physical. Spiritual. Familial. Intellectual. Perspectives altered. Relational insights. Worldview shifts. I think transformation through hardship is sort of inevitable. Do you? #IHadAMiscarriage #pregnancylosscards #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #babyloss #grief #loss #motherhood #1in4
Frauen teilen ihre Geschichten:
@tessajcreative shares: "This is a very vulnerable post for me... I've written out Haven's stillbirth story with images of her at the end of the post. I can't believe it was only 2 weeks ago we said hello and goodbye. We miss her every passing day. But with these words and images, it helps me grieve and give her a proper introduction, as she will always be a part of our story." . _ Please visit her IG/blog for the link to the full story of Haven Rose born still at 36 weeks along. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #stillbirth #stillborn #bornstill #grief #loss #1in160 #motherhood
Woke up to this image and message from the remarkable @_andyet. If you want a pair of these undies, DM her for details. // She says: I had a miscarriage. Today I'm giving up on hiding. Shame is a liar, the last few months I've learnt that there is no blame or fault to be claimed here, we did nothing wrong, we loved and we lost, that is brave and that is beautiful, nothing more. Learning to fall back in love with my body, learning to forgive it, learning to trust it, learning to be with it again. Wearing this underwear today to remind myself of this. _ #IHadAMiscarriage
@moonsproutmama shares: "I cherished every second, counted every day, tracked every week with this little one, but our time together was short + bittersweet. _ There were weeks of blood testing. My hormones were simply "too low". We were just dealt the most casual, but lethal blow. There would be no other explanation or condolences... _ I was in disbelief + filled with resentment. This wasn't really happening. How could this happen? I bled for days. What could I have done differently? Was it my stress level? The CONSTANT (3rd party) dramatics? My lack of eating + sleeping? The blame game. Our life was upside down at the time. It could have been any one, if not the combination of all those factors. _ We were blessed soon after with our son, but I chose to keep this pregnancy + our loss private. How can one truly convey such joy while it's laced with grief + fear? I clung to my growing baby's well being everyday during those precious months. Always dreading the what ifs even right up until the moment he was placed in my arms. _ I lost this baby a year ago. It's finally come full circle, but the healing has seemingly just begun. I'm sharing this to kill the stigma. To do away with the anxiety that creeps in daily. To silence the what ifs that continue to haunt me. I'm sharing this to end the self blame + shame. We are 1 in 4. _ I am ready. ✨" _ #IHadAMiscarriage
"Das Tiefgreifendste, was mir je passiert ist"
Dem Magazin Self erzählte Zucker nun, dass ihre erste Schwangerschaft sehr einfach verlaufen sei. Obwohl sie in ihrem Beruf mit vielen Frauen zu tun hatte, die eine Fehlgeburt erlitten haben, hatte sie nie darüber nachgedacht, dass das auch ihr passieren könnte. Doch bei ihrer zweiten Schwangerschaft einige Jahre später kam es dazu. "Das war das Tiefgreifendste, was mir je in meinem Leben passiert ist. Das Traumatisierendste." Seitdem will Zucker noch mehr Bewusstsein für das Thema schaffen und Frauen dabei helfen, mit ihren Gefühlen von Scham und Hilflosigkeit umzugehen. "Meine persönliche Erfahrung war ein Weg, anderen Frauen zu zeigen, dass der Verlust nichts ist, wofür man sich schämen muss." Dabei zeige die Forschung eindeutig, dass sich Frauen schämen und sich selbst die Schuld geben, wenn sie eine Fehlgeburt erleiden.
✨Beauty✨ _ The postpartum body without baby is under-discussed in our culture • A changed body in the midst of grief - seemingly pregnant, but no longer • Another layer, another reminder • Women frequently feel a sense of "body betrayal" or "body failure" following pregnancy loss • Body image can also prove to be a significant struggle • Stay tuned for my latest collaboration with @ohyesverynice on this very topic. Coming soon @nytimes...! _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #bodyimage #pregnancyloss #stillbirth #motherhood #postpartum // Image found via @bravebodylove.
"Wir sind uns ähnlicher als wir glauben"
"Als Psychologin teilt man normalerweise keine privaten Details aus dem Leben, aber eine Fehlgeburt definiert dich nicht und heißt auch nicht, dass dein Körper ein Versager ist." Zucker hat in der Vergangenheit bereits mehrere Projekte realisiert, mit denen sie Frauen zeigen will, dass sie nicht alleine sind. Zum Beispiel hat sie T-Shirts und Karten zum Thema designt. Indem darüber in der Öffentlichkeit gesprochen wird, würden Menschen Anerkennung empfinden und eine Gemeinschaft entstehen. "Ich muss dich nicht kennen, weil es ist Social Media, aber ich kenne deine Gefühle so gut. In so vielen Kommentaren und Nachrichten sagen Menschen: 'Das hätte ich selbst schreiben können.' Es geht zum Teil auch darum zu zeigen, dass wir uns ähnlicher sind als wir glauben."
@habe_mccoy shares: "It has been exactly 23 weeks and 6 days since I have carried Evie in my body. She has now been gone for as long as she was here. I think about her every day. Many times throughout the day. I think about how big she'd be now. How much joy she should be bringing us. How much joy she'd bring the world, if she were a healthy baby. I think about how fat she would be and how beautiful she'd be. Would she have thick, dark hair and green eyes like Dave and I both have? I think about what it would be like to nurse her. To feel her sweet little hand against my breast as she made those little gulps and nuzzled sounds that nursing babies do. I will always think of what should have been. The pain of not holding her isn't as intense as it was, but I think it is deeper now. I can see beyond the ache of not holding her anymore. I can see all of it now. Every single milestone missed. _ I have been preparing my body and Dave has been preparing his to hopefully create another human, one that is healthy. But no matter who that little human is, they will never replace Evie. I will never be the same again. I will always remember each milestone and think of what should have been. _ Missing my stardust baby today. ????✨✨" _ Art by @tinamariaelena. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #stillbirth #infantloss #pregnancyloss #miscarriage #motherhood #lossmom #pregnancyafterloss #grief #loss #1in4