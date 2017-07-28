Fehlgeburten sind keine Seltenheit, trotzdem wird nur selten darüber gesprochen. Annähernd jede dritte Frau erlebt eine oder mehrere Fehlgeburten in ihrem Leben. Über die Häufigkeit gibt es keine konkreten Zahlen, weil die Frauen auch nicht immer wissen, dass sie schwanger waren. Ab der zwölften Schwangerschaftswoche spricht man von einer Fehlgeburt, davor vor einem Abort, so lautet die medizinische Bezeichnung für einen Abgang des Embryos oder Fötus im ersten Schwangerschaftsdrittel. Frauen erleben eine Fehlgeburt häufig als psychische Belastung, trotzdem ist der Verlust ungeborener Kinder nach wie vor ein Tabuthema.

Die Psychologin Jessica Zucker aus Los Angeles hat selbst eine Fehlgeburt erlitten und will mit einem Instagram-Account andere Frauen mit dieser Erfahrung dazu ermutigen, offen darüber zu sprechen und sich auszutauschen. Zum Zeitpunkt ihrer Fehlgeburt im Jahr 2012 hat Zucker als Psychologin bereits fast ein Jahrzehnt lang Frauen betreut, die eine Fehlgeburt hatten. Nachdem Zucker selbst ihr Kind in der 16. Schwangerschaftswoche verloren hatte, begann sie öffentlich über ihre Fehlgeburt zu schreiben. Im Jahr 2015 startete sie dann den Instagram-Account @IHadAMiscarriage (auf Deutsch: "Ich hatte eine Fehlgeburt"), auf dem Frauen ihre eigene Geschichte des Schwangerschaftsverlusts teilen können.

Jessica Zucker:

Frauen teilen ihre Geschichten:

"Das Tiefgreifendste, was mir je passiert ist"

Dem Magazin Self erzählte Zucker nun, dass ihre erste Schwangerschaft sehr einfach verlaufen sei. Obwohl sie in ihrem Beruf mit vielen Frauen zu tun hatte, die eine Fehlgeburt erlitten haben, hatte sie nie darüber nachgedacht, dass das auch ihr passieren könnte. Doch bei ihrer zweiten Schwangerschaft einige Jahre später kam es dazu. "Das war das Tiefgreifendste, was mir je in meinem Leben passiert ist. Das Traumatisierendste." Seitdem will Zucker noch mehr Bewusstsein für das Thema schaffen und Frauen dabei helfen, mit ihren Gefühlen von Scham und Hilflosigkeit umzugehen. "Meine persönliche Erfahrung war ein Weg, anderen Frauen zu zeigen, dass der Verlust nichts ist, wofür man sich schämen muss." Dabei zeige die Forschung eindeutig, dass sich Frauen schämen und sich selbst die Schuld geben, wenn sie eine Fehlgeburt erleiden.

"Wir sind uns ähnlicher als wir glauben"

"Als Psychologin teilt man normalerweise keine privaten Details aus dem Leben, aber eine Fehlgeburt definiert dich nicht und heißt auch nicht, dass dein Körper ein Versager ist." Zucker hat in der Vergangenheit bereits mehrere Projekte realisiert, mit denen sie Frauen zeigen will, dass sie nicht alleine sind. Zum Beispiel hat sie T-Shirts und Karten zum Thema designt. Indem darüber in der Öffentlichkeit gesprochen wird, würden Menschen Anerkennung empfinden und eine Gemeinschaft entstehen. "Ich muss dich nicht kennen, weil es ist Social Media, aber ich kenne deine Gefühle so gut. In so vielen Kommentaren und Nachrichten sagen Menschen: 'Das hätte ich selbst schreiben können.' Es geht zum Teil auch darum zu zeigen, dass wir uns ähnlicher sind als wir glauben."