Velázquez aus Wien hängt jetzt in Madrid

epa03901557 A photo made available 08 October 2013 shows Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2-R) and his wife Margit (R) next to Spanish Queen Sofia (2L) and Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo (L), during their visit to the exhibition 'Velazquez and the Philip IV family' held at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, 07 October 2013, as part of the two-day official visit to Spain. EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

© Bild: APA/JUANJO MARTIN