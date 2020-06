Udo Jürgens: Auch Klagenfurt bietet sich an

epa04538000 Herta Sprenger, a fan of late Austrian singer and composer Udo Juergens, puts down flowers and lights a candle in front of the musician's house in Gottlieben, Switzerland, 22 December 2014. According to his management, Juergens collapsed in Gottlieben on 21 December. Despite immediate attempts at resuscitation, the singer died of heart failure at the hospital of Muensterlingen, Switzerland. EPA/FELIX KAESTLE

