Todesursache geklärt: Neruda wurde nicht vergiftet

FILE - This Feb. 14, 1952 file photo shows Chilean poet Pablo Neruda in Capri, Italy. Chile's Communist Party wants a formal investigation into the death of the country's revered poet, who officially died of cancer only days after the 1973 coup toppled his close friend, socialist President Salvador Allende. Several witnesses have raised doubts about his death recently, including Neruda's driver, who says he was poisoned by government agents. (Foto:Mario Torrisi, File/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 1823271