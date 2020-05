Musikalisches Pingpongspiel gegen den Schönheitswahn

epa04385338 A picture made available on 05 September 2014 shows German director Franz Wittenbrink posing during an interview with the Austrian Press Agency (APA) at Kammerspiele theater in Vienna, Austria, 01 September 2014. The premiere of the play 'Schoen schoen schoen' will be released on 11 September. EPA/HERBERT NEUBAUER

© Bild: APA/EPA/HERBERT NEUBAUER