Die Schwerarbeiterin der Schlagerwelt

epa00819642 French singer Mireille Mathieu performs during the dress rehearsal for the show 'Autumn fest of folk music' at the town hall in Chemnitz, Germany, Saturday 16 September 2006. The show will be telecasted on public broadcaster MDR to mark her 60th birthday, which Mathieu celebrated 22 July 2006. EPA/Jan-Peter Kasper

