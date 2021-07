Goldener Berlinale-Bär für iranischen Film "Taxi"

epa04620128 Chilean director Pablo Larrain holds up the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, which he won for 'El Club', at the closing and award ceremony of the 65th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2015. The Berlinale runs from 05 to 15 February. EPA/TIM BRAKEMEIER / POOL

