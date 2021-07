Aliyev-Prozess: "Sind die Mordopfer überhaupt tot?"

epa04703719 Defendants Vadim Koshlyak (L) and former chief of Kazakh secret service, Alnur Mussayev at the beginning of a trial regarding the abduction and killing of two kazack bankers, in Vienna, Austria, 14 April 2015. The main defendant, Rakhat Aliyev, was found dead in his cell in February 2015. EPA/ROLAND SCHLAGER

© Bild: APA/EPA/ROLAND SCHLAGER