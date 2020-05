Vatikan: Die guten und die bösen Päpste

A painting of Lucrezia Borgia by famed Renaissance artist Dosso Dossi is shown in this handout picture made available on November 25, 2008. A rare portrait of Italian Renaissance noblewoman Lucrezia Borgia has been uncovered in an Australian gallery, art conservators said on Tuesday, ending a 43-year mystery over the painting. The finding comes after several years of detective work by National Gallery of Victoria conservator Carl Villis, who identified the subject and artist behind the work, titled Portrait of a Youth, and painted around 1520. REUTERS/National Gallery of Victoria/Handout (AUSTRALIA). FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

© Bild: Reuters/HO