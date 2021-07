Weltweit 60 Mio. Menschen auf der Flucht

epa04804002 Rohingya muslim refugees pray as they prepare for the upcoming Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in their refugee camp at Gampong Ado village, Lhok Sumawe, Aceh, Indonesia, 17 June 2015. The mostly Muslim Rohingya say they suffer discrimination in Myanmar, which does not recognize them as one of the official ethnic groups, and considers them to be illegal Bengali immigrants. Muslims are preparing for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan that is expected to start on 18 June 2015 in most countries. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month with prayers and readings from the Koran as they fast from eating, drinking, smoking and all sexual relations from dawn till dusk. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

