Die Königsmacherin heißt Letizia

epa03993153 A handout picture made available by the Spanish Royal House, 16 December 2013, shows the traditional Christmas card in which Spanish Crown Prince Felipe (2-L), his wife, Letizia (R), and their daughters Sofia (L) and Leonor (2-R) pose next to the painting of Velazquez 'Princess Margarita'. The card reads 'Happy Christmas! Our best wishes full of encouragement and hope for the New Year 2014.' EPA/SPANISH ROYAL HOUSE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

