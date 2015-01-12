Papstbesuch: Wenn Polizisten Windeln tragen

A Filipino soldier prevents a sign from being blown away as a helicopter takes off after the inspection of troops as part of security preparations for the visit of Pope Francis to the country at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in suburban Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015. Pope Francis embarks on his second Asian pilgrimage next week, visiting Sri Lanka and the Philippines exactly 20 years after St. John Paul II's record-making visit to two countries with wildly disparate Catholic populations. Francis will make headlines of his own, drawing millions of faithful in the Philippines and treading unchartered political waters following Sri Lanka's remarkable electoral upset this week. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

