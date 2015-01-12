Papstbesuch: Wenn Polizisten Windeln tragen

Schon Tage vor der Ankunft von Franziskus hatten sich Städte und Dörfer fein herausgeputzt.
Am Montag bricht Papst Franziskus zu einer Reise nach Sri Lanka und auf die Philippinen auf. Und vor allem auf den Philippinen herrscht schon Tage vor der Ankunft des Oberhauptes der katholischen Kirche Hochspannung.
80 Millionen der 100 Millionen Philippiner sind Katholiken. Schon Tage vor der Ankunft des Papstes hatten sich Städte und Dörfer fein herausgeputzt und in gelb-weiß, der Fahne des Vatikan, beflaggt.
A Filipino soldier prevents a sign from being blown away as a helicopter takes off after the inspection of troops as part of security preparations for the visit of Pope Francis to the country at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in suburban Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015. Pope Francis embarks on his second Asian pilgrimage next week, visiting Sri Lanka and the Philippines exactly 20 years after St. John Paul II's record-making visit to two countries with wildly disparate Catholic populations. Francis will make headlines of his own, drawing millions of faithful in the Philippines and treading unchartered political waters following Sri Lanka's remarkable electoral upset this week. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Leben 1,5 Millionen Katholiken auf Sri Lanka, so wurden alleine zur Abschlussmesse des Pontifex in Manila, der Hauptstadt der Philippinen, mehrere Millionen Menschen erwartet.
Tausende Sicherheitskräfte wurden für die Tage vor und für den 18. Jänner abgestellt. Ihnen wurde von der Stadtverwaltung das Tragen von Windeln verordnet – weil es an öffentlichen Toiletten mangelt und bei Klos anstehende Polizisten ein Sicherheitsproblem darstellten. Widerstand dagegen gab es nicht.
A cut-out picture of a standee of Pope Francis is surrounded by Filipino army reservist and volunteers during a briefing as part of security preparations for the visit of Pope Francis at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in suburban Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015. Pope Francis embarks on his second Asian pilgrimage next week, visiting Sri Lanka and the Philippines exactly 20 years after St. John Paul II's record-making visit to two countries with wildly disparate Catholic populations. Francis will make headlines of his own, drawing millions of faithful in the Philippines and treading unchartered political waters following Sri Lanka's remarkable electoral upset this week. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
In all dem Trubel mahnte der Erzbischof von Manila, Luis Antonio Tagle, seine Gemeinde indes zur Besinnung: "Straßen reinigen und T-Shirts mit seinem Bild kaufen ist schön und gut – wir sollen aber Gnade Gottes durch Kirchgang und Beichte suchen."