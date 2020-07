Mexiko: Der Niedergang der Drogenbarone

epa04640993 Mexican federal agents escort the leader of the Los Caballeros Templarios cartel, Servando Gomez Martinez, known as 'la Tuta', in the hangar of the Office of the General Prosecutor, at the airport of Mexico City, Mexico, after he was detained early 27 February 2015. One of Mexico's most wanted drug cartel bosses, Gomez Martinez, was detained in the city of Morelia. Gomez Martinez is considered the leader of the Knights Templar cartel, a powerful drug and trafficking organization in the western state of Michoacan. Police said that murders, extortion, kidnappings and attacks on police have been attributed to him. EPA/Mario Guzman

