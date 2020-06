Kein Naher Osten ohne Christen

In this photo provided by the Presidential Press Service, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Pope Francis pose for photographers prior to a private meeting at the Presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 28, 2014. Under heavy security measures Pope Francis arrived in Turkey for a three-day visit and he met Erdogan at his huge new palace on once-protected farm land and forest in Ankara, becoming the first foreign dignitary to be hosted at the lavish, 1000-room complex. (AP Photo/Turkish Presidential Press Service, ho)

© Bild: Deleted - 750915