„Weniger Haft ist uns ein Anliegen“

Judge Norbert Gerstberger wait for the start of the al-Qaida trail in the court in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, March 6, 2008. Mohamed Mahmout and his wife Mona are accused of the participation in a terrorist union and constraint of the Federal Government. The pair on trial was arrested in the Austrian capital in September and, among other things, is suspected of links to a March 2007 video threatening Austria and Germany with attacks if they did not withdraw military personnel from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

