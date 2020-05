Röntgenbilder und Klassenbucheinträge

An X-ray of Marilyn Monroe is seen in this handout photo provided by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California October 7, 2013. A physician's notes on Marilyn Monroe that indicate that the Hollywood sex symbol had undergone cosmetic surgery will be up for sale next month along with a set of her X-rays, an auction house said on October 8, 2013. The notes written by Hollywood plastic surgeon Michael Gurdin appear to confirm speculation that Monroe, who epitomized glamour and set a standard of movie star beauty during the latter part of Hollywood's golden era, went under the knife for cosmetic reasons. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES

© Bild: Reuters/HANDOUT