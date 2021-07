PEZ: Kult-Spender mit süßem Inhalt

A set of commemorative Pez candy dispensers, to celebrate the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, is pictured at the Pez headquarters in Traun March 30, 2011. The dispensers will be auctioned on the Internet to raise money for a charity to be determined by the royal couple. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer (AUSTRIA - Tags: SOCIETY ROYALS BUSINESS IMAGES OF THE DAY)

© Bild: Reuters/HERWIG PRAMMER