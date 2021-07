Wie mit einer "Genschere" Krankheiten bekämpft werden

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PASCALE MOLLARD-CHENEBENOIT (FILES) This file photo taken on October 21, 2015 shows French researcher in Microbiology, Genetics and Biochemistry Emmanuelle Charpentier (L) and US professor of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology, Jennifer Doudna posing beside a painting made by children of the genoma at the San Francisco park in Oviedo. Advancing step by step: researchers Charpentier and Doudna emphasize the power of the genome-editing technology and the need to be aware of the precautions to use it wisely. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL RIOPA

© Bild: APA/AFP/MIGUEL RIOPA