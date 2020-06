Krebsmittel gestohlen und manipuliert

A pharmacologist holds a phial of concentrated herceptin made by Roche, in London, in this June 9, 2006 file photo. Last summer, the leaders of some of the world's top drugmakers buttonholed Roche CEO Severin Schwan and tried, unsuccessfully, to get him to change his mind. The Swiss company -- arguably the world's most admired pharmaceuticals group, with an enviable list of drug successes -- had just announced it was quitting the U.S. industry lobby group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) to join the biotechnology association BIO. To match Special Report ROCHE-FUTURE/ REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files (BRITAIN - Tags: SCI TECH HEALTH BUSINESS)

