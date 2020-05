Als Embryos sichtbar wurden

STO01-19991214-STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Famous Medical photographer Lennart Nilsson taken in Stockholm on Tuesday, 14 December 1999, during the presentation of a new film "The Miracle of Love". Nilsson, known for his colorful photos of fetuses, has made a new TV-ducumentary featuring a segment showing how the human egg hatches. The film is produced jointly by public service television stations in Sweden, the United States, German, France Italy, England and Japan. EPA PHOTO PRSSENS BILD/GUNNAR ASK/MOB/kr

