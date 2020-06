Wirtschaftsjahr 2014: Von Rekorden und Tiefschlägen

epa04229455 Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, attends a meeting of strategic cooperation between Alibaba and Hangzhou municipal government in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province 27 May 2014. Alibaba, world's biggest e-commerce company, is going to list in the United States this year. EPA/XU Kangping CHINA OUT

© Bild: APA/EPA/XU Kangping