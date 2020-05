Österreich rutscht aus Top-Gruppe

epa04395276 European commissioner in charge of Industry and Entrepreneurship, Italian, Nelli Feroci gives a press briefing on Annual Competitiveness Report at the EU commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 11 September 2014. European Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, commented: 'I appreciate the efforts made by Member States to improve their industrial competitiveness. However, a lot still needs to be done. Tackling lack of investment, limited access to finance, high energy prices and inefficient public administration will put our companies and SMEs in a stronger position to compete in the global market place.' EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

