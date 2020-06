Voest droht mit Abwanderung in die USA

Austrian steel group Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder is seen on the screen of a video camera as he answers journalists' questions during a news conference in Vienna November 6, 2013. Steelmaker Voestalpine said it was counting on an economic upturn to help it reach its full-year profit goals and offset an unexpectedly weak second quarter marked by subdued demand.The Austrian company missed analysts' forecasts for operating and core earnings in the quarter to end-September but said it expected a improvement in the second half thanks to growing momentum in Europe, China and North America. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: BUSINESS INDUSTRIAL)

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER