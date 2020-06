Steuersünder-Jagd in der Sackgasse

epa04611292 (FILE) A filoe photo dated 12 May 2003 nshowing customers going up the escalator at the HSBC bank headquarters in Central, Hong Kong, China. Reports on 09 February 2015 state HSBC's Swiss-based private bank helped wealthy clients evade millions of dollars in taxes, according to an investigation of thousands of leaked documents. Among those helped to evade tax were several clients who had been linked to arms trafficking, corruption and other crimes by the United Nations, the Washington-based International Consortium for Investigative Journalism said. The leaked data was jointly examined by international media including the BBC and the Guardian. EPA/DAVID G. MCINTYRE *** Local Caption *** 99261083

