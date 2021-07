Philippinen: Ist Reisen in Dutertes Land gefährlich?

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on July 8, 2016 shows police officers investigating the body of an alleged drug dealer with his face covered with packing tape, with a cardboard sign on him reading "I'm a pusher", at a street in Manila. Hundreds of people have died since President Rodrigo Duterte won a landslide election in May, promising to rid society of drugs and crime in six months by killing tens of thousands of criminals. Police figures showed this week that 402 drug suspects had been killed a month into Duterte's presidency. This figure does not include those slain by suspected vigilantes. / AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS / TO GO WITH Philippines-crime-drugs-rights,FOCUS by Noel Celis

