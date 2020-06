Ober-Spesenritter Middelhoff angeklagt

Folders for the case of former CEO of Arcandor Thomas Middelhoff are seen before the start of his trial at the regional court in Essen May 6, 2014. Middelhoff stands trial on suspicion of breach of trust during his time as CEO of Arcandor. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: CRIME LAW BUSINESS)

© Bild: Reuters/INA FASSBENDER