Monsanto bietet 45 Mrd. Dollar für Syngenta

In this photo taken Sept. 10, 2014, Monsanto crew members Gerard Manuel, left, and Rommel Angale, right, count corn sprouts in a field of test hybrids in a breeding nursery near Kihei, Hawaii. Maui County voters will decide in the next few weeks whether to ban the cultivation of genetically engineered organisms, at least temporarily. A ìyesî vote on the Nov. 4 ballot initiative would require large multinational companies that research new varieties of corn and soybeans in Maui to stop farming until they are able to prove their methods are safe. This could upend global agriculture giant Monsantoís research pipeline for new varieties of corn and soybeans. (AP Photo/The Maui News, Matthew Thayer)

