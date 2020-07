McDonald’s schwächelt am wichtigen Heimmarkt USA

epa04592800 A handout photo dated 11 November 2014 and made available by McDonalds on 29 January 2015, showing Steve Easterbrook, former Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. The 91,000 people working in Britain for McDonald's learned 29 January 2015 that their former boss, Steve Easterbrook, 47, had become the first Briton to lead the US fast-food giant's global operation as President and CEO. Easterbrook ran McDonald's Europe's 7,000 outlets in 2010 but left the following year to head Pizza Express and later Wagamamas before rejoining McDonald's in 2013. His appointment comes as the restaurant chain battles declining sales in the US. Easterbrook joined in a management role after working as a business consultant. Easterbrook follows Don Thompson who retired as President and CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors after nearly 25 years. EPA/MCDONALDS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

