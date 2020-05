Metaller stehen Streik bei Fuß

Representatives of the metal industry's union PRO-GE commonly known as "Metaller" demonstrate in front of steel factory VOEST during a strike in Linz, some 165 kilometers west of Vienna October 14, 2011. Workers are on strike in several companies demanding higher salaries while annual negotiations with the industry are interrupted. REUTERS/Rudolf Brandstaetter (AUSTRIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST)

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER/AUSTRIA