Keine Subvention: Temelin-Ausbau abgesagt

A road cuts through the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England October 24, 2013. Britain signed a deal with France's EDF on Monday to build a 16-billion pound nuclear plant, the first European country to offer state guarantees in order to fund a nuclear project. The deal shows the level of backing that nuclear power plant developers now need for new projects in Europe, where costs for new atomic energy have surged after regulators imposed stricter safety rules following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Picture taken October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENERGY ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS)

© Bild: Reuters/SUZANNE PLUNKETT