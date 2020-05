Karussellbetrug: EU weist Vorwurf zurück

epa04732517 Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling (C) with his counterparts Mihaly Varga (L, Hungary), Andrej Babis (2-L, Czech Republic), Peter Kazimir (2-R, Slovakia), and Wladislaw Goranow (R, Bulgaria) at a press conference after a meeting in Vienna, Austria, 04 May 2015. EPA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

© Bild: APA/EPA/HANS KLAUS TECHT