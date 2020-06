Exportrekord bei Schweizer Uhren

Jean-Daniel Pasche, head of the Swiss Watch Federation talks to Reuters during an interview at the 'Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie' at Palexpo in Geneva January 17, 2012. The Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie takes place each year in Geneva since 1991, it is a private event, reserved exclusivley for professionals in Fine Watchmaking who are invited by the exhibiting brands. Picture taken January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SOCIETY)

© Bild: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH