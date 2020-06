Ölbohrungen im Nationalpark gestattet

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2013, file photo, a young man holding a sign that reads in Spanish; "We are all Yasuni," joins others in a candlelight vigil in front of the government palace in protest against President Rafael Correa's decision to allow oil drilling in the Amazon reserve, Yasuni National Park, in Quito, Ecuador. Ecuador's electoral council on Tuesday May, 6. 2014, rejected as insufficient a petition drive calling for voters to decide whether to proceed with oil drilling in a pristine Amazon nature reserve as planned by President Rafael Correa. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)

© Bild: Deleted - 1895110