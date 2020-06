Die EZB-Rezepte: Alles über Risiken und Nebenwirkungen

In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, following a meeting of the ECB governing council. An adviser to the European Court of Justice says the European Central Bank's offer to purchase government bonds of troubled countries, a key backstop in Europe's struggle against its debt crisis, is compatible in principle with the basic EU treaty. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

© Bild: Deleted - 1051044