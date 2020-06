Bankgeheimnis: Auch Schweiz soll bis Ende 2014 umschwenken

epa03283431 European Commissioner for Taxation and Customs Union, Audit and Anti-Fraud, Algidras Semeta, gives a news conference on tax fraud at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium 27 June 2012. The Commission proposed several measures to combat tax fraud and evasion, including minimum sanctions for tax crimes, a cross-border tax identification number, an EU tax-payer's charter and stronger common measures against tax havens. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

