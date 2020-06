Autobranche unter Konkurrenzdruck

In this Friday, Dec.27, 2013 photo, workers manufacture car dash mats at a maquiladora belonging to the TECMA group in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. With the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement twenty years ago, many North American and international companies have moved their manufacturing to Mexico at a lower cost and while auto, electronics and agriculture sectors in Mexico has grown, a majority of Mexicans have seen little benefit in income. (AP Photo/Ivan Pierre Aguirre)

© Bild: Deleted - 949449